Thundercat Joins Listerine’s ‘Diversity in Dentistry’ Campaign With New Song

Thundercat is getting to the dentistry bag in partnership with legendary mouthwash Listerine. For the brand’s new Whoa Collection campaign, the Grammy-winning musician has released a new song, while Philadelphia visual artist King Saldeen has unveiled a limited edition Listerine bottle.

Thundercat and Saldeen’s contribution also supports Increasing Diversity in Dentistry, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting aspiring Black dental professionals. Along with Whoa Collection, Listerine also developed marketing agency Compound, and an upwards of $150,000 in proceeds will be contributed to DID. Founded in 2010 by Dr. Jeanette Sabir-Holloway the aim of DID is to correct racial disparities in dentistry.

“Studies show that more than 12% of the nation’s population is Black, however less than 4% of dentists identify as such. At the same time, there is a major disparity in oral health care access, with a reported 40% of Black adults in the U.S. living with untreated dental cavities,” reads a Listerine press release. “By improving Black representation and increasing this percentage of practicing Black dentists, we can positively impact the understanding, behaviors and access around oral healthcare.”

Thundercat’s song fits Listerine’s mission perfectly (and hilariously), as it includes much swishing. The 38-year-old last released Tame Impala collaboration “No More Lies” earlier this year, while his fourth studio album, It Is What It Is, dropped in 2020. The Los Angeles native, born Stephen Bruner, also appears in Mac Miller’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which was released to vinyl in August.



“Mac changed my life, man, and he was one of my best friends,” Bruner told VIBE on the 5th anniversary of Miller’s passing last week. “And the funny thing is, sometimes we throw the term ‘best friends’ around and stuff like that, but every day, I think about him. And I always remember how he affected my life in a major way. And I just know he’s always there with me and I keep that in my heart.”