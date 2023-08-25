SZA Has Lovers Galore In "Snooze" Music Video

It’s a love fest in the music video for SZA’s “Snooze.” On Friday (August 25), the Top Dawg Entertainment artist dropped the long-awaited visual, which shows the 33-year-old cozying up to Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Beef actor Young Mazino and Woody McClain of Power Book II: Ghost. SZA also falls for a robot in a fitted cap.

“Snooze” makes SZA’s fifth music video from her 2022 album SOS, following “Shirt,” “Nobody Gets Me,” and “Kill Bill,” which also got a Doja Cat remix. Shortly before the release of SOS, SZA shared a “PSA” promo visual. At stops during SZA’s The SOS Tour earlier this year, the Grammy-winner teased the “Low” music video, although it hasn’t yet been released. Upon its debut, SOS hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, also becoming the first R&B album by a woman to spend three straight weeks at No. 1 since Beyoncé’s 2013 eponymous EP.

Co-produced by Babyface, Leon Thomas and BLK, Thomas shared with REVOLT that SZA, born Solana Rowe, overheard the instrumentation before joining in on the studio session.



“That song wasn’t even originally for her album. It was a collaboration she was doing for Babyface’s new album, ‘Girls Night Out,’” Thomas said. “We were essentially just getting creative and having Babyface walk in and out of the room and lay parts. Building the whole thing from scratch was beautiful. There was no ego; we were trying to make something cool that day. We did the beat that same day, and she recorded the song on the same day.”