Steve Lacy Has Some Regrets After Tossing Fan’s Camera: ‘Maybe I Could’ve Reacted Better?

Steve Lacy has slight remorse after tossing a fan’s camera during a Give Your the World tour stop last October. The Grammy-winner is the cover star on Variety for the publication’s Power of Young Hollywood issue, where he addresses the viral moment.

“Maybe I could’ve reacted better?” the 25-year-old said about his New Orleans tour stop. “These moments just go viral. “As soon as anything has virality to it, it’s like that’s everything you’ve done. That’s what I hated most about that moment.”



Variety points out overzealousness from fans at recent concerts, including Drake having a phone thrown at him while onstage in Chicago last month. The phone hit the “Hotline Bling” rapper in the arm, who briefly acknowledged the device before he kept performing. Other artists, like pop singers Bebe Rexha and Ava Max, have been full-on assaulted by fans onstage.

“People were pissed at me for it, but now they’re like, ‘He was f*****’ right — y’all shoulda listened to Steve!’ I didn’t apologize for that s*** because I’m not wrong!” Lacy added.

The Compton native then gave his fans the benefit of the doubt. “I was pissed at first — they want so much. Can you do this? Can you do that? I’m gonna throw this up here for you. I love you,” he said. “But I don’t see them being wrong for it anymore. As much as it f****** annoys me sometimes, they’re just young. A lot of these kids — it’s their first concert, so they don’t even know what concert etiquette is. I’m starting to love them, and I couldn’t imagine my shows without them. They don’t give a f*** how uncool they look, and I appreciate that.”

Months prior to winning the Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album, Lacy smashed a fan’s disposable camera onstage at the Orpheum Theater after it was flung at him. "Yo, don’t throw no s*** on the f******' stage, please!” he said before asking to see a fan’s camera. He then smashed it and stormed offstage.

Lacy last toured with Toro y Moi, James Blake and Fousheé during the Re:SET Concert Series over the summer.

