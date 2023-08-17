The Soul Rebels is Bringing Rakim, Ja Rule, & More to the Blue Note Jazz Club

The Soul Rebels, a brass band based in New Orleans, are the newest artists to perform a residency at the distinguished Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. On Wednesday the group announced that several hip-hop icons will be accompanying them during their four night stay.

On September 21, New York legends Rakim and Big Daddy Kane will help kick off the first of four nights. Just three weeks ago, The Soul Rebels performed alongside Rakim at the cherished Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa. Hosting the show on this night will be comedian Tony Woods, best known for being an original member of Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam on HBO.

Another New York hip-hop great joins the brass group on September 22, with Ja Rule performing alongside at the Greenwich Village venue. The following night, Oakland native G-Eazy is set to perform alongside The Soul Rebels.

Concluding the four night stay at the Blue Note Jazz Club will be a packed lineup of renowned jazz musicians including Louis Cato, James Carter, Elena Pinderhughes, and Ray Angry of The Roots.

“Performing a Blue Note Jazz Club residency is the holy grail of artistic experiences for our band. This opportunity brings together our favorite artists including our long-time friends and collaborators Rakim and G-Eazy and marks our debut performances with Big Daddy Kane and Ja Rule,” says drummer and co-founder Lumar Leblanc, “This Blue Note engagement is truly monumental within our career and in culture. We are going big this year for the 50th anniversary of hip hop"

Since the Blue Note Jazz Club opened its doors nearly forty-two years ago, it has become one of the most acclaimed venues in the jazz circle. Over the years, the jazz club has cooperated with artists from different genres and has diversified their musical palette.

Tickets for the four-night event are available to purchase here

