The Best Free Hip-Hop 50 Events in New York City

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is fast approaching, with many different events sprouting from it. Across all five boroughs, artists both local and around the world are celebrating hip-hop 50, hosting tributes. From performances to screenings, there is tons to do for free in celebration of hip-hop 50 throughout the month of August.

Staten Island Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop ​Date: August 11 Location:Stapleton Waterfront Park, Staten Island As a part of the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, hip-hop 50 is coming to Staten Island, with who else but Raekwon to highlight the performance. Other performers include Staten Island native Tyrone Briggs and Shyheim, who was closely affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan throughout his career.

Funk Flex and Friends Birthday Concert Date: August 13 Location:Coney Island Amphitheater, Brooklyn One of many events that the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is offering this month, New York City DJ and radio icon Funk Flex is hosting his birthday function in Coney Island. Along with the famed DJ, artists Raheem Devaughn, Rob Base, and other special guests.

Hip-Hop 50: Native Tongues Edition Date: August 20 Location:Marcus Garvey Park, Manhattan As another Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage event, this tribute looks to celebrate the Native Tongues, a group which established itself in the early '90s around Afrocentric lyrics. Hosted by Ralph McDaniels, performing artists include the Jungle Brothers, Monie Love, Black Sheep Dres, Chi Ali, and DJ Red Alert.

BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend Date(s): August 11-12 Location:Lena Horne Bandshell, Brooklyn Spanning both Friday and Saturday, the BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary event features performances and a screening of the movie Brown Sugar. On Friday, performers include Afrofuturist hip-hop trio Digable Planets, along with Kari Faux, and Wiki. Brown Sugar will be shown on Saturday, in addition to Hip-Hop trivia with University of Dope, which highlights the women in hip-hop throughout its history.

J.PERIOD Live Mixtape: Gods & Kings Edition Date: August 9 Location: Damrosch Park, Manhattan Located right in the heart of Lincoln Center, this performance features famed Brooklyn DJ J.PERIOD, known for his “auto-biography” mixtapes. The featured artists include New York legends Rakim and Big Daddy Kane, along with other special guests.

Rakim + Rapsody & Special Guests Date: August 12 Location:Damrosch Park, Manhattan Rakim is back at Damrosch Park within Lincoln Center, this time with Roc Nation artist Rhapsody. Opening the event is Bedford-Stuyvesant native Mr. Life Of Your Party and there is also a silent disco at 10 p.m. following the performance.

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! - Who Rocks Next: The Future of Hip-Hop Date: August 5 Location:Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn The first of two events in partnership with The Brooklyn Academy of Music, ItsAllAboutBlackMusic is holding a conversation regarding the future of women in hip-hop . The discussion will include artists Beverly Bond, Rhapsody, Dede Lovelace, and Kenya Vaun.