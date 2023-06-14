‘Secret Invasion’ Gets Strong Reception: “Its Impact On the MCU Is Big”

The MCU’s finest stepped out for the world premiere of new Disney Plus series Secret Invasion on Tuesday night, June 13. At the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, the series stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Gravik), Don Cheadle (James "Rhodey" Rhodes), Emilia Clarke (G'iah), commanded the red carpet before attendees were treated to a two-episode premiere.





















Before the second season of Loki and the upcoming series Echo are released to Disney Plus later this year, Secret Invasion follows Fury, who “learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls” in the present-day MCU. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth,” the official synopsis continues.



The El Capitan Theatre was sold on the action-packed first two Secret Invasion episodes, as some audience members even wore Skrull masks. Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com called Secret Invasion “Marvel’s most mature title for a Disney+ show yet.”

Bernard “Beanz” Smalls of Cassius Life said that Jackson “is at his best as Nick Fury.” Jackson, 74, received an Academy Honorary Award in 2022, which marks the actor’s lifetime achievement in film and humanitarian efforts.

Erik Swann of CinemaBlend praised Cheadle’s performance, saying that Rhodey “is evolving in some interesting ways.”

In a recent interview with Total Film, Secret Invasion director Ali Selim teased two potential deaths on the show and also brought up the possibility of a second season.



“When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete. And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like ‘Oh, it could go in this direction,'” Selim said.

He added, “Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert. And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge.”

Secret Invasion premieres on June 21 with one episode. The series will continue with five additional episodes released subsequently each week. Check out more reactions below.































