Queen Latifah, Rapsody, MC Lyte & More Give Their Hip-Hop Stories in Netflix Docuseries ‘Ladies First’

Female rappers are getting their turn in upcoming Netflix docuseries Ladies First: A Story of Women In Hip-Hop. Premiering on August 9, the 4-part special – executive produced by dream hampton, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien, and Jennifer Ryan – features the stories of female rappers both pioneering and contemporary.

Seen in the one-minute trailer are Latifah, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, Remy Ma, Yo-Yo, Da Brat, Tierra Whack, Bahamadia, Monie Love, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Latto, and more. This week, Latto became the first rapper this year to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 due to her feature on Jung Kook single “Seven.”

“We will always be stronger together than we are apart,” Latifah says towards the trailer’s end. “That’s just how it is.”

Ladies First marks Netflix’s latest hip-hop feature, as the streamer has presented docuseries like Hip-Hop Evolution and Rapture in the past. In 2017, Netflix premiered a music biopic about Shanté, titled Roxanne Roxanne.

“This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon” where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day,” reads the show’s synopsis. “Each of the four installments features a parade of iconic emcees like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga, up-and-comers, and artists currently at the top of the charts like Latto, and Tierra Whack alongside key figures from record labels, stylists, and journalists. By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop’ contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens.”