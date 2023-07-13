On the Outside of the Brooklyn Public Library Are Classic JAY-Z Lyrics

Could new music from JAY-Z be in the works? Classic lyrics from the Roc Nation founder have recently sprang up on the exterior of the Brooklyn Public Library’s central location for undisclosed reasons. Footage and images captured from Brooklyn residents and visitors show workers constructing the design, and it appears that lyrics from Hov’s songs like “Encore,” “Hovi Baby,” “Smile,” “Justify My Thug,” and “Sweet” are on the building.

According to Hell Gate, the Brooklyn Public Library has closed on Thursday (July 13) in preparation for a special event, but additional details have yet to be released.





Hov has occasionally been spotted during dates of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which comes to Nashville on Saturday, July 15. There’s a possibility that the 24-time Grammy-winner will appear at the Brooklyn Public Library this week, as his mother, Gloria Carter, was guest speaker at a BPL event last June. Earlier this month, Carter married longtime partner, Roxanne Wilshire, in Tribeca.



Yesterday, Hov earned his fourth Emmy nomination for his hand in production for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show headlined by Rihanna. The halftime show overall scored five Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Music Direction.





JAY-Z’s last solo album, 4:44, was released in 2017. The following year, he and Beyoncé embarked on their On the Run II global tour, also releasing their first collaboration album Everything Is Love.

