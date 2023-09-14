The Lexus from JAY-Z’s “Dead Presidents” Music Video Added to The Book of HOV Exhibit

A classic vehicle oft-mentioned by JAY-Z has been added to Brooklyn Library exhibit The Book of HOV. On Thursday (September 14), Roc Nation, in partnership with Lexus, announced that the 1993 Lexus GS 300 was added to The Book of HOV. The chrome vehicle features a license plate with JAY-Z’s original moniker, which included an umlaut over the ‘Ÿ.’

The Lexus appeared in JAY-Z’s 1996 music video for “Dead Presidents,” also getting lyrical references in that year’s “Can I Live” and 2009’s “Empire State of Mind.”

In a statement, Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, explained that the exhibit has been extended into December, and that the “new installation adds another element of JAY-Z’s career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy."



"The response to The Book of HOV has been overwhelming, so we’re excited to extend the exhibit to December to ensure new and returning attendees can have enough opportunities to fully immerse themselves into the experience," Perez said.

"In further celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, we are thrilled to partner with Roc Nation in this special tribute to Jay-Z's musical legacy,” adds Lexus Advertising & Media Senior Manager Mia Phillips. “The vehicle display is recognition of the mutual respect and admiration between Lexus and Jay-Z, whose brilliance and contributions to culture extend far beyond hip-hop.”

The Book of HOV opened in July with a private ceremony attended by JAY-Z’s mother Gloria Carter, wife Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, daughter Blue Ivy, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Questlove, Yo Gotti and more.