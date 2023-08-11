Noname Keeps It Frank On Long-Awaited Sophomore Album ‘Sundial’

Noname pulls no punches on her new album, Sundial. In time for Hip-Hop 50, Noname, born Fatimah Nyeema Warner, dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, which follows her 2018 LP, Room 25. Originally, Warner planned to title her new album Factory Baby in 2019, before scrapping the title and threatening to leave music altogether.

“Most days I’m not sure if I’ll ever make music again,” she wrote in her Instagram Story in 2021. “The last time I was consistently making songs was four years ago. It’s been so hard to find producers to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically. I’m truly grateful for the art I was able to release but that might be it from me.”

Thankfully, the Chicago native changed her mind, and delivered a stunning album with features from Jay Electronica, Common, Eryn Allen Kane, $ilkMoney, billy woods, Ayoni, and more. Sundial was announced in July, in tandem with Warner’s headlining set at MIKE’sYoung World III festival in Brooklyn.

The 31-year-old began her rollout with lead single “Balloons,” which received a mixed reaction due to featuring Electronica, who has been accused of antisemitism and affiliation with the Nation of Islam. In response, Warner deactivated her official Twitter account, although her Noname Book Club account is still active.

Sundial track “Namesake” also sent listeners into a tailspin, as Warner criticized mainstream acts JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar for their ties to the NFL and partaking in Super Bowl halftime shows.

“Read in between the line at the crime scene/ I ain’t fucking with the NFL or JAY-Z,” she raps. “Propaganda for the military complex, the same gun that shot lil’ Terry/ Out West, the same gun that shot Senair in the West Bank/ We all think the Super Bowl is the best thing.”

She continues, “Go, Rihanna, go! Watch the fighter jet fly high/ War machine gets glamorized, we play the game to pass the time/ Go, Beyoncé, go! Watch the fighter jet fly high/ War machine gets glamorized, we play the game to pass the time/ Go, Kendrick, go! Watch the fighter jet fly high/ War machine gets glamorized, we play the game to pass the time.”

In the next verse, Warner turns attention to herself for performing during this year’s Coachella. "Go, Noname, go! Coachella stage got sanitized/ I said I wouldn’t perform for them and somehow I still fell in line… f***!”

Next week, Warner will host the Sundial Block Party in Chicago on August 17. Along with a performance from the rapper, poet and activist, additional guests include Navy Blue and Alex Vaughn, with sets from DJ Greensllime and Finding Ijeom. Entry is free, although a suggested donation is encouraged, which will be extended to incarcerated Noname Book Club members.



Stream Sundial below.