The Fab Five: Our Most Anticipated Albums From Female Artists

Women move every needle — whether it’s entertainment, entrepreneurship, activism, or culture in general. March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate women’s contributions to history and to the here and now. Women have really been the driving force in music recently, and some anticipated projects are dropping soon from some very talented artists. Here, we’ve highlighted five new albums that are on the way from the ladies.

Beyoncé

The number of artists with as much power and influence as Beyoncé is a very short list. Every single, album release and tour is an event, and Act II is no different. This new album is rumored to be composed of country music, and both lead singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Candles” fit that bill. The album was first announced on the night of the most recent Super Bowl, with the two songs releasing later that night. “Texas Hold ‘Em” is already a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, so after Act II drops on March 29, it’ll likely be a Beyoncé summer, once again.

Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM (Official Visualizer) www.youtube.com

Tierra Whack



One of the most creative young artists out there, Tierra Whack is somewhat secretive when it comes to her music. While she remains present via social media freestyles and funny voiceovers, her music releases always feel like surprises. All of that will change shortly, as her sophomore album, World Wide Whack, drops on March 15. A razor-sharp MC who also sings, Tierra Whack has long been an avant-garde artist who can take her music wherever she wishes. Based on the three singles she’s released so far (“Shower Song,” “Chanel Pit,” “27 Club”), she is feeling free and untethered within the music, equally comfortable bragging about her money as she is rapping about the reality of suicidal ideations.

Tierra Whack - 27 CLUB (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Rico Nasty



Genres haven't really defined Rico Nasty, even from her earlier points. One of the pioneers of mixing rage into rap, she has done dance, rock, R&B and house, seamlessly. When you’re as creative as she is, you can make whatever you want; in enters German house DJ and producer, Boys Noize. Rico and Boys Noize have already worked in the past, including the 2020 song “Girl Crush,” so they took their creative partnership and cooked up an EP, HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ, releasing on March 29. So far, they’ve released their latest single, “Arintintin,” which sounds like ‘90s techno gone modern.

Rico Nasty, Boys Noize - Arintintin (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Rapsody



A highly-respected rapper who’s carved out her own lane, Rapsody doesn’t drop albums often, but when she does, she makes an impact. Rapsody’s style is lyrically clever and insightful, sharing the full breadth of life as a black woman, and all of the experiences that come with that. Her last album was 2019’s Eve, but she’s been out and about, performing and doing press. There’s no release date, single or title for her forthcoming album, and she hasn’t dropped a new song since last November’s “Asteroids.” On that song, she raps about love, people doubting her, her self-image and more. Described as a “personal album,” Rapsody’s next offering should show more of who she is, what she’s been through and what lies ahead.

Rapsody - Asteroids www.youtube.com

Tyla



The South African songstress who took the world by storm in 2023, Tyla has one of the most anticipated albums out of the list. After her amapiano song “Water” blew up last winter, she went on to win a Best African Music Performance Grammy this year. Thanks to all of that momentum, her self-titled debut, releasing on March 22, has a lot of buzz around it. Her unique voice and her ability to weave together amapiano, pop, and R&B has quickly turned her into a budding star. Unfortunately, she just canceled her upcoming North American tour due to injury, but nothing can dim her light.