Music Director Adam Blackstone Joins Creative Team for ‘The Wiz’ Broadway Revival

Adam Blackstone has more accomplishments under his belt this year, just months after being the musical director for Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Per Deadline, the 40-year-old has been brought onto the creative team for the Broadway revival of The Wiz. Blackstone will work closely alongside choreographer and frequent collaborator, JaQuel McKnight.

“Joining The Wiz‘s creative team has been a very surreal moment,” Blackstone said in a press statement. “I remember watching the film on VHS daily for years, wondering how it sounded so incredible, how MJ transformed into the Scarecrow, and the score and orchestrations truly told a story all of its own.



He continued, “I get to musically partner with Terence Vaughn and reunite with my brother, super choreographer and creative director JaQuel Knight…I am excited and look forward to this body of work changing lives, just like it did for me in the ’80s.”

Knight added, “With over a decade of working beside each other on some of the biggest stages in the world, I’m so honored to have him and his team by my side on this journey to Broadway. The work he does is so important to culture. To have him translate the music in my head to a joyous audio experience… grateful is an understatement!”

Next week, The Wiz begins its national tour in Baltimore, Maryland, with Alan Mingo Jr. starring as the titular character. In 2024, Wayne Brady will take over for Mingo, while the cast also includes Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy), Deborah Cox (Glinda), Melody A. Betts (Aunt Em and Evillene), Kyle Ramar Freeman (the Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (the Tinman), and Avery Wilson (the Scarecrow).