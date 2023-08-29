Miguel Shows Fans the Bloody Aftermath of His Body Suspension Stunt

Miguel intrigued some fans while others were potentially grossed out by a stunt pulled during his “Viscera Experience” last Friday (August 25) in Los Angeles.

In front of a crowd filled with attendees like Thundercat, Evan Ross and Cynthia Erivo, the Grammy-winner hung from suicide suspensions pierced through his back while performing “Number 9” (which features Lil Yachty) from his forthcoming album. While suspended mid-air, the 37-year-old’s skin protruded.





On Monday (August 28), the artist shared the aftermath of the body suspension stunt, showing piercing wounds on his back and blood remaining on his white tank.

While the practice of suspension hanging is used in the BDSM community, it’s also performed for non-sexual purposes as body modification in different cultures, like the Tamil Hindus and the North American Mandan people.

While it's unclear what made Miguel, born Miguel Pimentel, do the stunt, lyrics from recent track “Rope” reflect his daring performance.

***Rope*** www.youtube.com

“I’m hanging onto nothing/ I’m hanging from the ceiling/ Rope around my neck/ I’m hanging onto something/ The walls are closing in,” he sings.

Last year, Pimentel separated from his wife of 4 years, model and life coach Nazanin Mandi. Overall, the couple spent 18 years together. In a July interview with the Los Angeles Times, Pimentel shared that his new album deals with grief and the “manic nature of growth” amid his separation.

Throughout his career, Pimentel has released four albums, including 2017’s War & Leisure, which featured Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Kali Uchis, and more.