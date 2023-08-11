Miguel & Lil Yatchy Deliver New Experimental Single “Number 9”

Miguel taking full advantage of his “Sure Thing” resurgence on TikTok. The singer-songwriter, born Miguel Jontel Pimentel, has released new single “Number 9” featuring rapper-singer Lil Yachty, slated to appear on his forthcoming fourth studio album. The long-awaited release follows Pimentel’s 2017 LP, War & Leisure.

Produced by Brook D’leau, “Number 9” has a poppy bounce that deviates from Pimental’s prior R&B-centric material. The single also makes Yachty’s latest guest appearance since he released fifth studio album, Let's Start Here, in January.





Miguel - Number 9 (Visualizer) ft. Lil Yachty youtu.be

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Pimentel shared that his new album will be focused on his divorce from ex-wife, model and influencer Nazanin Mandi, as the content mainly deals with grief. The 37-year-old also spoke about his multi-genre interests, saying that the music industry wasn’t always inclusive to his range of musical tastes.



“I’m not even going to mince words. I’m gonna keep it a buck,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I came up in a time where the industry was very different. And the promo department at the label was very antiquated. What I was doing and the artist that I knew that I was, there was no real space for that at the time.”

15 years after its radio debut, Pimentel’s “Sure Thing” ran up the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, due to it being a trending song on TikTok. The song originally appeared on the artist’s 2010 debut album, All I Want Is You.

“I’m just really excited to have new fans that are going to discover me in the midst of it,” Pimental said on Apple Music’s The Chart Show in March. “I think it’s an opportunity for people to, hopefully for anyone who likes that song specifically, just get into the journey of it. I think there’s something dope about that, that we don’t really get to do, especially because my career started as social media began as well.”