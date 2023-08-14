Melle Mel Regrets His Eminem Diss Track

After dropping a diss track in response to comments Eminem recently made on a song with EZ Mil, Melle Mel has said that he regrets making it.

In a statement reportedly sent to AllHipHop, Mel said that the diss track "fell short in its execution" and attempted to provide clarity on it, as well as remarks he made earlier this year on the Art of Dialoguethat incited the back-and-forth between him and Em.

“In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape,” the statement read. “Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment. I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight. It has become evident that Eminem’s dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty — a truly commendable aspect.”

“From the onset, I have consistently recognized Eminem’s exception prowess as an emcee, without reservation,” he continued. “My unfortunate choice of words, suggesting that his success is solely attributed to the color of his skin was in no way reflective of my genuine beliefs. It was an attempt, albeit misguided, to engage competitively within the emcee sphere."

Mel's full statement can be read below via HipHopDX.

This all began when Mel appeared on the Art of Dialogue back in March, where he said that Eminem wouldn't be considered one of the top five rappers alive (in reference to Em taking the number five spot on Billboard‘s 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time list) if he wasn't white.

"Obviously, he’s a capable rapper,” Mel said. “If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!”

"So, now if Eminem was another ni**a like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a ni**a that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white," he added.

Fast forward to August, and Em responded to Mel's comments on a track with Ez Mil called "Realest," rapping: "Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy / There’s someone who really is furious / Stay out his path, his wrath avoid / I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it / Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids."

This led to Mel releasing his own diss track aimed at Em, which wasn't received favorably on social media.