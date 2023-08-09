Melle Mel Gives ‘Embarrassing’ Diss Track Response to Eminem

Melle Mel isn’t going down without a fight. On Tuesday (August 8), the 62-year-old released a new Eminem diss track, aptly titled “Melle Mel’s Response to Eminem’s Latest Diss,” following Em’s appearance on Ez Mil’s “Realest.”

“The Top 5 is cap/ You the piss that’s on the floor in the elevator of rap/ Why you ducking on The Game when you shit on my name?/ Why they put Pee-Wee Herman in the hall of fame?” Mel raps in the fiery diss.

Melle Mel's Response to Eminem's Latest Diss www.youtube.com

The New York emcee ends the diss with his signature “rrah” adlib, but listeners were less than enthused to see Mel go up against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.













In March, Mel claimed on The Art of Dialogue that Em’s relevance in hip-hop is solely about race. “Obviously he’s a capable rapper,” he said. “If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!” he said.



He continued, “So now if Eminem was another n*** like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n**** that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white.”

Eminem Being White Is The Reason He's A Top 5 Rapper Of All Time. If He Were Black, He’d Be Average! youtu.be

The comments didn’t miss Eminem, who addressed Mel’s claims on Ez Mil “Realest” last week.



“Hip hop has been good to me, huh / But when they say that I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned? / My skin color’s still working against me/ ‘Cause second, I should be, to none / Bein’ white being why they put me at five (Nope) / That’s why they can’t put me at one,” he raps.

Ez Mil & Eminem - Realest (AUDIO) www.youtube.com

Later, he issues direct bars towards Mel: “Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy / There’s someone who really is furious / Stay out his path, his wrath avoid/ I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it / Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids.”

