Melle Mel Arrested & Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five member Melle Mel was arrested and charged on Monday (June 26) on felony domestic violence, per Rolling Stone. The allegations against the rapper, born Melvin Glover, were made by Jori Jordon, who claims she’s known the 62-year-old for more than 20 years.

Glover and Jordon reportedly attended an afterparty for the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles and later went to a hotel room together, where Jordon claims that the attack occurred. Knowing that he had a flight to catch in two hours, Glover allegedly asked Jordon to leave. When she didn’t, the rapper says he suggested that Jordon call the police to have her escorted out.

As Glover attempted to pack his suitcase and get Jordon out of the room, he says that “something” happened to Jordon’s eye during the melee. When police arrived, Glover claims that Jordon then made assault allegations, to which he was arrested and taken to the Los Angeles County Jail.

“I’m just sitting there, chillin,’” she said. “Next thing you know, this man just goes ‘whack’ with four rings on his finger and hits me in my eye.”

Glover insists that the woman is lying and has a history of complex mental health issues. Self-proclaimed “hip-hop ambassador” Van Silk issued a statement to AllHipHop on behalf of Glover, who he’s known for over 40 years. “He has never displayed this kind of behavior toward a woman. I spoke to him about his situation, and he was very adamant he didn’t put his hands on her,” said Silk.