Nas Celebrates 50th Birthday With Final Hit-Boy Collaborative Album, ‘Magic 3’

Third time’s a charm. On Thursday (September 14), Nas and Hit-Boy released the third installment of their Magic series, also the final LP of their collaborative series. The 15-track album also arrived in time for Nas’ 50th birthday.





The lone feature on Magic 3 is Lil Wayne (“Never Die”), who, along with Nas, was honored at Billboard’s 2023 R&B/Hip Hop Power Players Event in August. The two brought their daughters, Destiny Jones and Reginae Carter, respectively. During Nas’ acceptance speech for being inducted into the publication’s Hip Hop Hall of Fame, the Queensbridge emcee spoke about getting his flowers later in life.



“I’m starting to win awards in my third prime… I never won awards in the ’90s. 49 years old, I’m about to turn 50 along with hip-hop, man. And I’m starting to see awards,” he said.

Nas Gets Inducted Into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame | R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live 2023 www.youtube.com

In July, the duo released Magic 2, which includes a long-awaited collaboration with Escobar and 50 Cent. As 50 made his rap ascent in the 2000s, the two rappers previously had beef, both dissing each other back-and-forth before publicly making amends at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 2014.

Nas feat. 50 Cent - Office Hours (Official Audio) youtu.be

The inaugural Magic was released in December 2021, with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier featured on lead single “Wave Gods.” Nas and Hit-Boy have released six albums together in total, including the three installments of their King’s Disease series. The inaugural King’s Disease earned Nas his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2021.

Nas - "Wave Gods" feat. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Stream Magic 3 below.