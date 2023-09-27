Layzie Bone Delivers Hopeful Message Amid Krayzie Bone Hospitalization

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Layzie Bone issued a message of hope less than a week after the hospitalization of Krayzie Bone. Last Friday (September 22), the 50-year-old admitted himself into a Los Angeles hospital after coughing up blood. After doctors discovered that an artery was leaking in one of his lungs, immediate surgery was performed, and although it was reportedly unsuccessful, the rapper is now in stable condition.





Coming to Instagram with a brief statement was Layzie Bone, following an outpouring of support from LeBron James, Kid Cudi, DJ Paul, Juicy J, and more.



“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” he wrote. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope. Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”





Per HipHopDX, Krayzie Bone, born Anthony Henderson, has the rare inflammatory disease sarcoidosis and is said to be “fighting for his life.” An inflammatory disease, sarcoidosis causes the immune system to overreact, with clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas” grouping in one or more bodily organs. According to the American Lung Association, sarcoidosis impacts the lungs and lymph nodes and can be fatal if it advances to heart or lung disease.



In August, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was honored with their own street renaming in their hometown of Cleveland. At the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and E. 99th Street now sits “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way.”