​Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Hospitalized and in Critical Condition

Prayers and support continue to go out to Krayzie Bone, a member of legendary rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. On Friday (September 22), the 50-year-old was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles after coughing up large amounts of blood.

Per HipHopDX, the rapper, born Anthony Henderson, has the rare inflammatory disease sarcoidosis and is said to be “fighting for his life.” An inflammatory disease, sarcoidosis causes the immune system to overreact, with clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas” grouping in one or more bodily organs. According to the American Lung Association, sarcoidosis impacts the lungs and lymph nodes and can be fatal if it advances to heart or lung disease.

After undergoing a CAT scan, doctors found that an artery was leaking inside one of Henderson’s lungs. While Henderson’s family members have asked for privacy amid the news circulating social media, the rapper underwent an emergency lung surgery which was reportedly unsuccessful. Henderson is currently sedated and unable to breathe unassisted.



Sending their support to Henderson were fellow Ohioans LeBron James and Kid Cudi, along with Juicy J, DJ Paul and more. In 2021, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three Six Mafia faced off in a ‘Verzuz’ battle, which almost turned violent after Bone member Bizzy Bone threw what appeared to be a water bottle at the Memphis rap group.





















Apart from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Henderson’s had a fruitful solo career, winning a Grammy Award for "Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group" for his feature on Chamillionaire’s “Ridin.” Last year, Henderson appeared on Saba’s “Come My Way” from his third solo album, Few Good Things.

Chamillionaire - Ridin' (Official Music Video) ft. Krayzie Bone www.youtube.com