Latto & Rakim 'Don’t Sweat the Technique’ In New Sprite Remake

Latto brings the old-school to 2023 for Sprite’s Hip-Hop 50 campaign. In collaboration with the soft drink company, the “Lottery” rhymer has remade 1992 Eric B. & Rakim classic “Don’t Sweat the Technique” for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. In the 4-minute clip is Rakim, who gives Latto, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, advice in-between takes of her performing at a warehouse function.

The two rappers, along with Nas and GloRilla, were highlighted as part of Sprite’s Hip-Hop 50 campaign earlier this summer, with an “Icon’s Delight” commercial showing the four rapping over The Sugarhill Gang’s 1979 breakout “Rapper’s Delight” and Latto’s “Big Energy.”

Sprite’s hip-hop history is storied, as the soda brand has partnered with rappers since 1986, beginning with Kurtis Blow for their “Now More Than Ever” campaign. More acts followed over the course of 37 years, including Missy Elliott, Wu-Tang Clan, 2Pac, Drake, Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, Kamaiyah, and others.



“Our resume speaks for itself,” said A.P. Chaney, creative director for Sprite North America. “Sprite took a chance on hip-hop before it was cool, and has always been of the culture, not only for the culture."