JAY-Z Rocked Paris Fashion Week During Pharrell Williams’ LV Show

JAY-Z gave the Paris Fashion Week crowd a taste of his classics at Pharrell Williams Louis Vuitton debut on Tuesday (June 20). The Brooklyn rap giant, who arrived at the event hand-in-hand with wife Beyoncé, nearly took over the festivities, performing “Frontin’” and “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” with Williams on the runway.

Later, while backed by his longtime music engineer and record producer Young Guru, Hov performed “Niggas in Paris” (minus Kanye West). “We got one night only to do this — no regrets,” said Hov, according to WWD.

As he began the song, the Roc Nation founder noticed that a woman in the crowd wasn’t moving and started the Watch the Throne single from the top. “This one girl is not moving. Are you ready now? Are you with me? Everybody understand the rules?” he jokingly asked.

The show debuted Williams’ LV Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection and was held in front of the Louis Vuitton headquarters and the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Cheval Blanc hotel. Williams’ assumed the position of LV Men’s Creative Director in February, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh.

Also performing during the show were Williams’ longtime friends and fellow Virginia natives Clipse. Also in attendance were Williams’ wife Helen Lasichanh and their four children, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Jaden and Willow Smith, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Russell Westbrook and more. JAY-Z last gave Louis Vuitton a show during a benefit concert held at Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Auditorium in April.