Young Thug’s Father Extends Support to Gunna, Clears the Rapper of Snitching Accusations in YSL Case
In an interview with Infamous Sylvia, Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., claims that Gunna didn’t snitch on Thug in exchange for an Alford Plea deal.
Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., has no malice towards Gunna. Footage of Williams on YouTube channel Infamous Sylvia has gone viral, showing him explaining that Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, didn’t snitch on the Punk rapper for his release.
Asked about his feelings towards Kitchens, Williams said he has “love” for the “fukumean” rapper, who was released from prison last year for taking an Alford Plea deal in the YSL trial. Afterwards, fans of Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams Jr., and the YSL camp accused Kitchens of snitching, although Kitchens gave a statement to clear the air following his release.
"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” part of Kitchens’ statement read.
"I love Gunna," Williams Sr. said on Infamous Sylvia. "Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period."
Last December, Kitchens was released from prison after serving seven months. In June, the 30-year-old released his fourth studio album, A Gift & a Curse, where he addressed rumors swirling his plea deal, including assumed shots towards Lil Durk, Polo G, and once-collaborator Lil Baby. During his comeback show in Brooklyn last week, Kitchens extended a “Free Jeffery” message to Williams, who’s been incarcerated since May 2022.
Williams, along with six other defendants, remains in Fulton County prison, while the YSL trial continues, although jury selection has been fulfilled after eight months.
