Fat Joe Makes Former U.S. President Bill Clinton A Part of Terror Squad With Limited Edition AF1s

Bill Clinton can lean back in an exclusive pair of Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 thanks to Fat Joe. On Tuesday (September 19), the Bronx rapper was spotted at a Clinton Foundation event, gifting Clinton the limited edition sneakers and professing his love for the 42nd U.S. President. In footage posted on Instagram, Joey Crack even titled Clinton an “honorary member of the squad.”

“Special delivery. Hottest sneaker in the game, sold out in five minutes. But, if I didn’t bring it to Bill, it wouldn’t be official,” Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, told Clinton during the photo-op. “I love you so much. So many years, you fought for the people. We love you. I’m a huge fan of yours. Thank you so much for what you did for us, but the mailman delivers.”

Another post shows Clinton flexing the kicks in black and white. Engraved with the ‘TS’ logo, the “Blackout” Nike Air Force 1 x Terror Squad sneakers made their retail debut on September 16 and quickly sold out, although certain sizes are currently available on resale websites like Flight Club.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Cartagena explained that the initial version of the AF1s were once sighted on MTV Cribs, and that late designer Virgil Abloh offered to update the sneaker. “What happened was, I had a guy who was the designer of Nike making them for me, but without permission. So he gave me a couple of colorways and all that,” the rapper said. “Virgil [Abloh], rest in peace, Virgil has asked me to do a Terror Squad Air Force 1… Then he passed away maybe three days later.”