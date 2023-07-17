Fabolous Claims There’s ‘Only One Style’ of Female Rappers Being Promoted

Fabolous recently shared his thoughts on the state of female rap, saying that it’s gotten oversaturated with the same image and lyrical content. On Sunday (July 16), the Brooklyn native weighed in on his Instagram Story, with a message for femcees and hip-hop executives.

“I love hearing female rappers talking some real s***,” Fab wrote. “Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He continued, “No disrespect to any female rappers out there but I think there’s only one style of female rap/hip hop being promoted, programmed and looked at as successful now.”

In the past, Fabolous has collaborated with female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. While millennial and Gen-Z rappers like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Glorilla and Lola Brooke have acknowledged women’s recent dominance in hip-hop, Fabolous is seemingly calling for more diversity. However, there’s also underground and independent female rappers like Noname, Chika, Rapsody, Psalm One, Jean Grae and Sa-Roc who have been present for years.

In addition to using Instagram as his proverbial soap box, Fabolous also plans to drop a fitness hip-hop album with Jim Jones, Dave East and Maino titled Fit Lit. Next month, the rapper will also appear in Paramount+ hip-hop documentary Mixtape, which will be followed by an official soundtrack. Last year, Fab released the third installment of his mixtape series Summertime Shootout, titled Coldest Summer Ever, which had 16 tracks featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch, and more.