DJ Shadow Brings the ‘Action Adventure’ to Hip-Hop On Forthcoming Album

DJ Shadow is putting fans on notice for this seventh studio album. On Thursday (August 17), the 51-year-old announced that his forthcoming LP, Action Adventure, is set to release on October 27. With 14 tracks, almost all-instrumental, the album follows Shadow’s 2019 double LP, Our Pathetic Age, which featured Nas, De La Soul, Run the Jewels, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and more.

Shadow, born Joshua Paul Davis, also shared a music video for lead single “Ozone Scraper,” directed by Stefano Ottaviano. “This is about my relationship to music. My life as a collector and curator. All my records and tapes, and no one else’s,” Davis said in a statement about the album. “I didn't want to write music that was formatted for vocalists. I wanted to write music that flexed different energies.”



Davis added that one of the main questions he asked himself while recording was, “which chord progression would be most natural here, and which would be least predictable?”

DJ Shadow - Ozone Scraper (Official Video) youtu.be

Drawn from Davis’ hobby of crate-digging, and having a vinyl collection of 60,000 records, Action Adventure closely follows the DJ and producer’s love of pure composition instead of having guest appearances on each track.



Having been active in music for nearly 35 years, staple albums from Davis include his 1996 debut, Endtroducing....., 2002’s The Private Press, and 2006’s The Outsider.

Ahead of the album’s release, Davis will also embark on a mini-tour, performing at New Jersey’s Headlining Submersion Festival, followed by two shows with Thivery Corporation in Denver and Chicago.