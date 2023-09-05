Chlöe Brings ‘In Pieces’ to NPR's Tiny Desk

Chlöe Bailey, one-half of sister duo Chloe x Halle, made her solo NPR Tiny Desk Concerts debut on Tuesday (September 5). Recorded in June, the special marked Chlöe’s second time on the concert series, last appearing with younger sister, Halle Bailey, in December 2020.

During the 19-minute engagement, the 25-year-old performed selections off her debut album In Pieces, including the titular track, “Surprise,” “Body Do,” “I Don’t Mind,” “Worries,” and “Cheatback,” although collaborator Future was not present.



A sentimental Chlöe opened up about “Worries” while performing: "A lot of times I've been broken down and the cracks will be left, but that doesn't make me imperfect or it doesn't take away any beauty I have deep inside,” she said.

Chlöe: Tiny Desk Concert www.youtube.com

Chlöe is currently on the second leg of the In Pieces Tour, with dates in Norfolk, Charlotte, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, before concluding September 21st in London. Along with music, Chlöe’s acting schedule has been full throughout the year, as she appeared in the Prime Video show Swarmand Peacock musician film Praise This. Next, Chlöe will appear in films The Georgetown Project, Midas Touch, Girl From The North Country, and Sneaks.