Brent Faiyaz Brings the Quentin Tarantino Aesthetic to “Jackie Brown” Music Video

Brent Faiyaz brings the 1990s to 2023 in his new music video for “Jackie Brown.” From his latest album Wasteland, which released last July, “Jackie Brown” also coincides with Faiyaz’s It’s A Wasteland tour, which ends in September.

“Jackie Brown,” which takes inspiration from the 1997 Quentin Tarantino film of the same name, shows Faiyaz living the high life, from flying in a charter plane and taking yacht rides to being surrounded by women at a vintage-styled salon. While not directed by Tarantino, nor starring Pam Grier or Samuel L. Jackson, the vibrant visual comes from directors Lonewolf and Mark Peaced.

“The clip channels the aesthetic and spirit of the 1997 Quentin Tarantino classic flick of the same name, as it opens with Brent on a plane,” reads a press release about the music video. “After cruising through the clouds, he visits the salon, hits the high seas on a yacht, tries on tailored fits, and enjoys a dinner surrounded by friends. These vibrant vignettes melt into one another, matching his smooth cadence.”

“Jackie Brown was one of the movies I was watching during COVID on repeat. Besides the fact that Pam Grier was fine as s*** in that movie, I also liked the fact that they stay by the beach in L.A., and I stay in Venice,” Faiyaz told Variety last year. “Cinematically, I liked the shots and I liked the colors. For whatever reason, when I watch Tarantino films, it just makes me want to make music. Something about the images just puts sounds in my head. Tarantino’s the GOAT. Cold as f***.”

In partnership with UnitedMasters, Faiyaz has also launched a creative agency, ISO Supremacy (In Search Of Supremacy), which has “the sole mission of executing visual and sonic art.”