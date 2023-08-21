Billy McFarland Relaunches Fyre Festival With Ticket Drop

Could an official Fyre Festival be on its way? Co-founder Billy McFarland seems to think so. The former federal prison inmate and infamous con artist announced Fyre Festival II earlier this year, and it appears that tickets for the “music festival” have been released, although there’s no lineup or setlist. However, the website shares that potential attendees can grab VIP experiences like “Fyre Experiences,” “Fyre Fights,” film screenings, and vacation getaways.

@pyrtbilly FYRE Festival 2 is LIVE! 🔗 in bio





“The journey that has brought us here has been nothing short of surreal, catalyzed by my seven-month odyssey in solitary confinement,” McFarland says in a TikTok clip regarding festival tickets.



He added, “This is a big day because, as of right now, Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s f****** go.”

Co-founded by McFarland and oddly enough, Ja Rule, the first edition of Fyre Festival was promoted as a luxury music festival, first planned to be held in the Bahamas in 2017. Acts such as Pusha T, Lil Yachty and Kaytranada were announced as performers, although many of the artists were notified, and the festival never went on as guests initially thought it would be. Instead, the event was disastrous, with attendees experiencing lengthy travel delays, weather issues, rushed performances, lack of medical and security personnel, and inadequate food quality.

Prior to the ticket announcement, McFarland spent four years in prison for wire fraud in relation to the Fyre Festival. Two notable documentaries were also released to Netflix and Hulu about the festival and its aftermath.