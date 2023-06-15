Big Boi Joins Hulu for ‘Pimp My Ride’-Esque Show ‘Big RV Remix’

Big Boi is bringing big wheels to Hulu. The Outkast member will co-host upcoming Hulu show, Big RV Remix, a spin on the classic Xzibit-hosted Pimp My Ride. Also joining is Big Boi’s business partner Janice Faison, who co-owns the company Celebrity Trailers, which specializes in rehabilitating large vehicles with luxury makeovers.

On Big RV Remix, Big Boi, legal name Antwon Patton, and Faison will work with clients to reimagine their full-bodied vehicles. “From trailers and campers to sprinters and school buses – if it has wheels, Big Boi and Janice are ready to make their clients’ vehicle renovation dreams come true,” the synopsis reads, per Deadline.

The former MTV show Pimp My Ride, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2007, showed lucky participants getting extravagant makeovers for their otherwise worn-down cars. Although Big RV Makeover marks Patton’s first effort as television host, the 48-year-old has guest-starred on shows like King of the Hill, Girlfriends, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Single Ladies and Scream.

Big RV Makeover is also Patton’s latest endeavor outside of Outkast, the beloved hip-hop duo with André 3000. Close friend, collaborator and Dungeon Family member Sleepy Brown recently told TMZ that the two are still on an indefinite hiatus due to 3000 being on a “whole other journey.”

Patton – who publicly appeared at an Outkast-themed Atlanta Braves game in May – is currently on tour for the summer and will participate in the LL COOL J-headlined The F.O.R.C.E. Live concert series.