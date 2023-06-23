Babyface Teases Solo Shows After Appearances on the Anita Baker Tour Broke Down

Babyface isn’t letting his diehard fans down. One week after his unfortunate split from Anita Baker’s The Songstress Tour, the 11-time Grammy-winner went to REVOLT’s The Jason Lee Show and briefly addressed claims of cyberbullying made by Baker, also teasing an upcoming solo tour.

Babyface on Anita Baker, TikTok vs Real Music, Chlöe Bailey, New Tour & More | The Jason Lee Show www.youtube.com

“We’re putting something together ’cause everybody’s asking for it,” he shared. “So, let’s do that.”



Babyface, born Kenneth Edmonds, and Baker resumed their decades-long rift in May when Baker’s team reportedly asked the Girls Night Out crooner not to perform during a New Jersey tour stop. Social media users began to call out Baker for her alleged “diva” behavior, claiming that the move towards Edmonds was intentional.

Since then, Baker has clapped back towards Edmonds fans (who she dubbed “Kenny’s Crazies”), asking for their “harassment” and “threats” to stop before taking Edmonds off The Songstress Tour entirely.





Edmonds has still maintained during Black Music Month, headlining a special engagement on NPR Tiny Desk Concerts with Chanté Moore, Avery Wilson and Tank as backing vocalists.

Babyface: Tiny Desk Concert www.youtube.com

Edmonds, 54, co-produced SZA’s “Snooze” from her recent album SOS, which he discussed on The Jason Lee Show, also mentioning that the Grammy-winning vocalist was originally supposed to be on Girls Night Out.



“SZA is, I think she’s genius. She sat in there with ‘Snooze’ and she really just wrote that thing herself and I just played guitar and helped create the track,” he said. “She’s an incredible writer and an incredible artist. I love her voice. I don’t know that there are very many SZAs out there today. I don’t know that there have been SZAs before.”