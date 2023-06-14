Babyface Responds to Being Removed From ‘The Songstress’ Tour With Anita Baker

Anita Baker and Babyface’s rift has spilled over into the public. Just one month after Baker asked Babyface, born Kenneth Edmonds, not to perform at ‘The Songstress Tour’ stop in New Jersey, the Rapture vocalist announced that Edmonds would no longer be her supporting act after she endured "cyber-bullying, verbal abuse and threats of violence" from his fans.





Baker, 65, also shared an image of late artist Tina Turner, possibly alluding to her survival in an abusive relationship with once-husband, the late Ike Turner.

Since earlier this week, Baker continuously defended herself from Edmonds’ fans and critics, dubbing them “Kenny’s Crazies.”























Last month, Edmonds went to Instagram and shared that he wouldn’t be opening at Baker’s Prudential Center “in order give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety.” However, it seems that Baker was targeted for Edmonds’ cancellation, although Edmonds later told People that it was due to technical difficulties.



Edmonds, who had a legal battle with Baker in the past, responded to Baker’s announcement by stating it was “unfortunate and disheartening to see how things played out via social media.”

Edmonds was still able to kick off Black Music Month on a strong note, performing a melody of his hits, both performed and written, on NPR Tiny Desk Concerts. Supporting him as backing vocalists were singers Chanté Moore, Tank and Avery Wilson. Last October, Edmonds released his ninth studio album, Girls Night Out, with features from Ella Mai, Kehlani, Doechii, Muni Long, Coco Jones and more.

