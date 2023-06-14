Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Music Will.
Babyface Responds to Being Removed From ‘The Songstress’ Tour With Anita Baker
Babyface has responded to being removed from Anita Baker’s ‘The Songstress Tour,’ after the Rapture vocalist feuded with his fans on Twitter.
Anita Baker and Babyface’s rift has spilled over into the public. Just one month after Baker asked Babyface, born Kenneth Edmonds, not to perform at ‘The Songstress Tour’ stop in New Jersey, the Rapture vocalist announced that Edmonds would no longer be her supporting act after she endured "cyber-bullying, verbal abuse and threats of violence" from his fans.
\u201c#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest\u2764\ufe0f/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.\nBlessings\ud83c\udf81\nABXO\ud83c\udfbc\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686670484
\u201cDearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest\u2764\ufe0f/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686552853
Baker, 65, also shared an image of late artist Tina Turner, possibly alluding to her survival in an abusive relationship with once-husband, the late Ike Turner.
\u201c#AnitaBaker\nBullies & Abuse will never Stop you.\nSpeak Up.\nOvercome.\nThrive.\nMove On\ud83c\udf89\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686633158
Since earlier this week, Baker continuously defended herself from Edmonds’ fans and critics, dubbing them “Kenny’s Crazies.”
\u201cHello demon\ud83e\udd23 'm right #AnitaBaker here. You Need, Followers, Dont cha\ud83e\udd23... lemne put you, on Blast right Quick. @Nice is My Friend. Luther made me my First Million. And, @Babyface's Contract was for My Special Guest/ Support Act\u2764\ufe0f And, we Treated, him like A King #AskHim\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686611609
\u201cP.R. ppl on my TL, wanting me, to hire them, to Help\ud83c\udf81\nThis isn't a P.R. Thing for Me... This is about Boundaries. And, Not, SHRINKing, when Strange Men, line up & threaten to hurt You. *Minimizing, The Threat*, by calling it, *A Beef*\nabxo\ud83c\udfbc\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686609079
\u201cYES\ud83c\udf89 ... Cyber Bullies, will not Silence me. I will continue to Speak!\nabxo\ud83c\udfbc\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686608124
\u201cThis is What Haapens, When Grown Men/from @babyface Fan Base Threaten, You/A 65 yr old Woman & You ask him, to help Stop, the harrassment.\n #AnitaBaker ... being Harrased/Threatened, Is *The Real Headline*... But, Massa's Blogs, won't print that.\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686607342
\u201cKenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour\nABXO\ud83c\udfbc\u201d— Anita Baker (@Anita Baker) 1686584878
Last month, Edmonds went to Instagram and shared that he wouldn’t be opening at Baker’s Prudential Center “in order give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety.” However, it seems that Baker was targeted for Edmonds’ cancellation, although Edmonds later told People that it was due to technical difficulties.
Edmonds, who had a legal battle with Baker in the past, responded to Baker’s announcement by stating it was “unfortunate and disheartening to see how things played out via social media.”
Edmonds was still able to kick off Black Music Month on a strong note, performing a melody of his hits, both performed and written, on NPR Tiny Desk Concerts. Supporting him as backing vocalists were singers Chanté Moore, Tank and Avery Wilson. Last October, Edmonds released his ninth studio album, Girls Night Out, with features from Ella Mai, Kehlani, Doechii, Muni Long, Coco Jones and more.
