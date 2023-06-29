Anthony Mackie Says ‘Nothing Has Been Proven’ In Jonathan Majors Case

Actor Anthony Mackie is weighing in on Jonathan Majors’ pending domestic assault case. Majors, who was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan on domestic violence charges and later given several charges of several accounts of assault and aggravated harassment, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror in 2021. In February, he made his feature-length debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Also a part of the MCU, Mackie plays Sam Wilson/Falcon, which means the character may encounter Kang in a future movie.

In a new interview with Inverse, Mackie, 44, was questioned about Majors’ alleged assault.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie told Inverse. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Majors’ 30-year-old alleged victim told officers on March 25 that she was assaulted and was taken to a nearby hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.” The following month, the woman was granted a temporary order of protection, meaning that her and Majors cannot have direct or third-party contact. In the aftermath of the incident, Majors has reportedly been dating Harlem actress Meagan Good.

The actor appeared in court on June 20, where his criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said she delivered evidence that the 30-year-old woman was the aggressor. Since the incident, Majors has been dropped from multiple film projects, like Otis and Zelma and The Man In My Basement, along with his PR and management team.

Majors is next due in court on August 3.