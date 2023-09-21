Coroner Reveals Angus Cloud's Cause of Death

In July, the news of Angus Cloud’s death sent shockwaves through the nation, taking a large toll on his family, friends, and fans all over. The actor and model, mostly known for his role on the popular HBO show, Euphoria, passed away on Monday, July 31st at his family home in Oakland, California.

At the time, the cause of death was unclear. But now, it appears the Almeda County Coroner has determined Cloud’s death was an overdose due to a lethal mix of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine found in his system. Young's death came just a week after he buried his father, to whom he was extremely close. The actor was also thought to have been dealing with an extreme decline in mental health in the days following his father's passing. Despite some social media claims regarding his death as intentional, his family remains steadfast in their belief that his death was an accident. His mother, Lisa Cloud, came to his defense in a Facebook post saying, “He did not intend to end his own life…His struggles were real.”

Cloud’s role as “Fezco” earned him almost overnight success, with many impressed with his acting and comedic scenes. His co-stars joined together on social media, all posting heartfelt memories and messages about their close friend. “He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy.”, Cloud’s on-screen love interest, Maude Apatow wrote in an Instagram post. “To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift.”, co-star, Hunter Schafer, said in another Instagram post.

To say that Cloud was widely loved by those who knew him is a gross understatement. His passing moves the hearts of many and leaves a hole that cannot be filled.