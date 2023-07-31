'Euphoria' Star, Angus Cloud, Dead at 25

Angus Cloud the promising young actor who starred in Euphoria, has died. He was just 25 years old.

According to TMZ , Cloud reportedly passed in his family's home in Oakland on Monday, July 31st. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However, in a follow-up report, the outlet claims Oakland Police responded to a call from Cloud's mother for a "possible overdose," and pronounced him dead at the scene.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the family continued.

Cloud was a rising star in Hollywood who landed his first major role with no prior acting experience when he was cast in the hit HBO series in 2019, starring opposite Zendaya, who was his classmate at Oakland School for The Arts. On Euphoria, he portrayed fan-favorite Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, a drug dealer with an endearingly explosive charm. Cloud was featured in both of the show's first two seasons and was slated to return for its third, which has yet to begin production. The actor also appeared in several music videos for songs by Juice WRLD, Noah Cyrus, and others.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," writes HBO in a short statement published to Twitter today.































