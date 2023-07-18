Aminé and Kaytranada Announce Dates For Collaborative 'Kaytraminé' Tour

Following their first collaborative album Kaytramine, which was released in May, Portland hip hop artist Aminé and Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada have just rolled out their plans to tour as a duo. They'll be stopping in Montreal, Portland, Chicago, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Earlier this year at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival, Aminé and Kaytranada joined forces, performing together on the producer’s set along with R&B artist Kali Uchis. During the performance, the two performed “4eva,” a single released in April and featuring famed producer Pharrell Williams.



Kaytraminé marks the third solo studio album for the Kaytranda, and his first since Bubba which was released just over four years ago and won a Grammy Award in the Dance/Electronic category. His single with Kali Uchis “10%” also won a Grammy award the same year as the Best Dance Recording.

Anime's Limbo, released in 2020, peaked at #10 on the Billboard U.S. top R&B and Hip/Hop Albums. Along with Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, Amaarae, and Freddie Gibbs, who featured throughout the eleven-track album. So far, Kaytraminé has peaked at #41 on the Billboard U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and at #92 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

This also comes shortly after Aminé’s most recent collaboration with New Balance, releasing an exclusive model of the NB 610. The sneaker features brown and yellow throughout, which is a homage to his label, Club Banana. Despite there being no official release date as of yet, the rapper said that it would be sometime during this summer.

The tour spans two weeks throughout September in multiple locations throughout the United States along with one location in Canada. It opens in Montreal, Kaytranada’s hometown, followed by Portland, Oregon, Aminé’s home city. All tour dates can be seen below:

Sep 07, Montreal, Quebec - Off Piknic

Sep 09, Portland, Oregon - McMenamins Edgefield

Sep 12, Chicago, Illinois - The Salt Shed

Sep 14, Brooklyn, New York - The Brooklyn Mirage

Sep 16, Los Angeles, California - Greek Theatre

