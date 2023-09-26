Will Smith Might Be Making A Musical Comeback With Help From Joyner Lucas

Joyner Lucas is making studio magic with one of his idols. On Monday (September 25th), the ADHD artist shared an Instagram of him and Will Smith rapping an unreleased track with each other, hinting at a forthcoming joint album.

“Dear hero. I never thought I’d ever meet you. Still trips me out that I grew up idolizing you, to then me making a record about my admiration and respect for you, to then you asking me to create a whole album with you,” Lucas captioned the post, also to celebrate Smith’s 55th birthday.

In 2020, the Oscar-winner hopped on Lucas’ “Will (Remix),” with a semi-autobiographical verse that came one year prior to his memoir. "I love that you think that I’m perfect but I have plenty mistakes and burdens/My grandmama thought I was worth it/She always guided me when I was searchin’/I wouldn’t be me if it wasn't for her (I wouldn't be Will)/I wouldn't be Willie, I couldn’t be me if there wasn't no Eddie/I wouldn't be Will if I wasn't from Philly,” he rapped.

Joyner Lucas & Will Smith - Will (Remix) www.youtube.com

Joyner Lucas - Will (ADHD) www.youtube.com

I hopped on Joyner Lucas' remix for "Will" www.youtube.com

Smith, who began his career as one-half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, has released four solo albums, his last being 2005’s Lost and Found.



Earlier this year, Lucas released a single where he defended (and reimagined) Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year’s Academy Awards, titled “Devil’s Work Part 2.” “Erase that Will Smith slap and turn him back around/ Or wait ’til they get backstage so they could have it out,” Joyner rapped. “Or maybe make it so that Chris chose a different joke/ A different topic, somethin’ Jada won’t be mad about.”

JOYNER LUCAS - Devil's Work 2 (Not Now, I’m Busy) www.youtube.com

Lucas will reportedly appear in Bad Boys 4, which releases in June 2024.

