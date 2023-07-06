Watch The Emotional First Trailer for the Bob Marley Biopic, 'One Love'

After a private screening earlier this year, the first trailer for the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, One Love, has officially landed.

The three-minute preview offers the first glimpse at Kingsley Ben-Adir's take on the late reggae icon in motion, as well as the rest of the cast, which features James Norton, Anthony Welsh, and Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley. The film hones in on arguably the most tumultuous point of Marley's career, performing at the Smile Jamaica Concert despite surviving a politically-motivated assassination attempt in 1976, leaving Kingston for London, recording two of his best-selling albums while in self-imposed exile in England, and later returning to Jamaica to organize and perform at the One Love Peace Concert in an effort to quell political tensions across the country.

One Love is executive produced by Marley's wife, Rita, along with their two children, Ziggy and Cedella. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who co-wrote the script with Zach Baylin. The duo previously worked together on the Oscar-nominated film, King Richard.

The trailer's arrival has been met with equal parts excitement and skepticism, mostly surrounding the casting of a non-Jamaican British actor in the titular role, especially when many of Marley's own kids are musicians with acting credits.

Watch the first trailer for the Bob Marley biopic below and scroll on to read some of the early reactions to the preview.





WHY DID THEY NOT GET A JAMAICAN ACTOR TO PLAY BOB MARLEY IN HIS BIOPIC????

— The Jobfather™️ 🇯🇲🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@TheJobfather__) July 6, 2023





Seeing everything else on the timeline, and nobody talking about this Bob Marley movie ? pic.twitter.com/V2hRB04vt0

— Living_Legend (@Mr_Polo_08) July 6, 2023





Tryna be excited & I’m gonna watch, but dear lord they can’t ever get an actual Jamaican to play a Jamaican, not even for a Bob Marley biopic? https://t.co/sFW83d0dRe

— Muvva Naycha 🌞 (@GabSoul_) July 6, 2023





Them: We’re makin a Bob Marley movie



Me: Oh dope finally! He has 7 sons, all whom look and sound JUST like him, most of whom are actors and singers. Casting should be a no brainer!



Them: Actually we’re gonna get a non Jamaican British man with a bad dread wig… https://t.co/WZ4ORY84nnpic.twitter.com/VrY4noQQvV

— Regular Ro (@WhoUknowLikeRO) July 6, 2023























