Victoria Monét Gives Y2K Vibes In the “On My Mama” Visual

Victoria Monét gets deep in her dance bag in the music video for her new single “On My Mama.” The 30-year-old mother of one reintroduces herself in the song’s accompanying video, with flashy choreography from Sean Bankhead — who also choreographed Monét’s “Party Girls” music video. Appearing in “On My Mama” is Monét’s own mother, her 2-year-old daughter Hazel, and Texas rapper Chalie Boy, who’s 2009 single “I Look Good” was sampled and interpolated in the song.





Monét has shared in recent interviews that the lyrics for “On My Mama” came to her after giving birth to Hazel, as the artist experienced postpartum depression.



“‘On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations. I wrote it postpartum when I wasn’t feeling my best, but spoke to how I wanted to feel,” she said in a press statement. “Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency, and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features, but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true, you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

Victoria Monét - On My Mama (Official Video) www.youtube.com

“On My Mama” will appear on Monét’s forthcoming project, Jaguar II, which releases on August 25. The release follows Monét’s 2020 EP, Jaguar, which featured Khalid and SG Lewis on track “Experience.” That winter, Jaguar got a holiday remix with the orchestral EP A Jaguar Christmas.

Monét will kick-off her first headlining tour in September, which will hit Detroit, New York, DC, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles and more before ending its North American leg in Chicago.

