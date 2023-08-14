Uncle Luke Feels Like Hip-Hop 50 Celebrations Have Ignored Florida, Snoop Dogg Responds

Trailblazer Luther Campbell — better known as Uncle Luke from 2 Live Crew — spoke out about the lack of hip-hop 50 recognition fpr the state of Florida. In an Instagram post shortly after Friday’s remarkable hip-hop 50 performance at Yankee Stadium, the artist sounded off on how the industry treats Floridian hip-hop.

Throughout his statement, Uncle Luke explains how the rap scene in Florida is misunderstood. "

This industry has never considered us hip-hop from the time I started hip-hop in the south.”

Campbell continues by discussing the amount of disrespect that Florida hip-hop artists have received over the years, saying, “You can only imagine the names they called us. Country booty music trash, music.” He then concludes by advocating for Floridian artists to receive a fair shake in the industry, and continuing to fight until this happens.

The general reaction to Uncle Luke’s statement was overwhelmingly positive, with both fans and fellow artists alike standing in solidarity with the rap pioneer. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg commented on the post:

“I love and respect what you did for me and my hip hop journey uncle Luke on and off the mic... Respect O.G. can’t spell hip hop without the south or the west.”

Renowned hip-hop producer DJ Premier also spoke out and demonstrated his respect for Uncle Luke, saying, “Salute Uncle Luke and massive Florida heritage of HIP HOP.”

August 8th, is known as hip-hop's 50th birthday. (Even though that date is somewhat disputed.) There has been various celebrations throughout the year, with the most notable being the seven hour epic at Yankee stadium, which featured everyone from Nas to Lil Wayne to Run-D.M.C.