Rostrum Records is celebrating its 20th anniversary in connection with Hip-Hop 50. The independent record label has released a 16-minute documentary Top Shelf 1988, titled after their inaugural project. The doc, which also shows never-before-seen footage behind the making of Top Shelf 1988, also features music from the late Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane, Craig G, MC Lyte, Special Ed, Doug E. Fresh, Jungle Brothers, Grand Puba, Masta Ace, Black Sheep’s Dres, Nice & Smooth’s Smooth B, Grandmaster Caz & Melle Mel, and Chubb Rock.

Top Shelf 1988 (Documentary) youtu.be

“Top Shelf 1988 is most importantly about showing love to iconic legends in Hip-Hop, and I’m so glad this documentary is out in the world to shed light on these artists once again,” said Benjy Grinberg, CEO of Rostrum Pacific and Founder of Rostrum Records. “The album was the genesis of what Rostrum Records is today, and seeing how far the label has come over the last 20 years is very rewarding. I hope this documentary reaches new and old fans alike with the magic of classic hip-hop.”



Biz Markie, who died in July 2021 from type 2 diabetes complications, is also the focus of upcoming Showtime documentary, All Up In the Biz, which premieres August 11. Directed by Sasha Jenkins, the film “weaves together a collage of dynamic celebrity interviews, rare archival footage, reenactments with puppets, and playful animation to share the personal and professional story of Biz Markie and the mark he left on hip-hop history and the music industry around the world.”

All Up In The Biz Official Trailer | SHOWTIME www.youtube.com



