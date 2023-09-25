‘The Office’ Set to Reboot With Original U.S. Showrunner

NBC hit series The Office returning to work. As the months-long WGA strikes have come to a tentative end, according to Puck News, The Office showrunner Greg Daniels is looking to reboot the mockumentary sitcom.

The U.S. version of the show ran from 2005 to 2013 for nine seasons. A remake of the original U.K. series, The Office centered professional (and romantic) relationships within a fictional paper and stationery company, Dunder Mifflin, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Leading the show was Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, while additional cast members included John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin) and Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson).

While former stars have previously shown interest in returning to the show, Daniels will reportedly update The Office with new actors, instead of original cast members reprising their roles.

“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” Daniels told Collider last year. “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

So far, reception to the news has been mixed to negative.









On Monday (September 25), reports surfaced that the WGA strike had ended, although a deal hasn’t been reached for striking actors.



“WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” the guild wrote in an email to members, per Variety. “This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days.”