The Clipse Got Together For First Time in a Decade and Performed With Rick Ross for “50 & Forever”

For the first time since ending their decade-long hiatus, hip-hop duo The Clipse performed in New York City, along with Rick Ross at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

As a part of a new Amazon Music program, hip-hop artists have been performing at the rooftop venue, with sold-out crowds right on the water. Rick Ross opened the performance, which featured some of his best career tracks, including former hit-single Aston Martin Music.

Following was Pusha T and No Malice of The Clipse, which hyped up the crowd by playing their classic “coke rap” tracks off of their studio albums Lord Willin’ (2002) and Hell Hath No Fury (2006).

Despite reuniting for live concerts just this past year, the energy between the two Virginia Beach artists was alive at this show, showing that they are ready to perform as a duo, doing so again on August 19th at Knockdown Center.



In regards to Amazon Music, they are set to have more hip-hop artists perform at Pier 17 on August 10th. Tickets at the venue are ten dollars and all proceeds go to the artist’s charity of choice.

As the 50th anniversary of hip-hop is fast approaching, Amazon Music looks to do something special to give back to the rap community. Fittingly named “50 & Forever,” the program includes multiple performances from hip-hop artists, live streams, new music, along with other events. In addition to hosting in New York City, there will be multiple shows also performed in Atlanta, one of the most iconic cities for the music genre.



Most consider the true birthplace of hip-hop to be on August 11, 1973 at a block party in the Bronx. It was here where Jamaican-born artist DJ Kool Herc used two turntables for an external instrumental, which laid the foundation for the genre. Since then, hip-hop has evolved in many different ways, with artists from all over the world putting their unique impression on the genre over the past five decades.