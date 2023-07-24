Watch the Trailer for ‘The Boys’ College Spinoff ‘Gen V’

The legacy of blood-filled Prime Video series The Boys lives on in upcoming spinoff Gen V. On Monday (July 24), the streaming service premiered a trailer for the new show, which begins on September 29.

At the superheroes-exclusive institution, the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, protagonist Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and fellow students attempt to balance their powers with enjoying university life. Moreau also has goals of becoming the first Black woman in the Seven. “You could become the first top-ranked freshman in history," she's told by University administration. "But you have a target on your back."

References are also made to The Boys, such as the stomach-churning penis exploding scene from season three.

According to the show’s synopsis, Godolkin students are the first to learn that their powers come from Compound V. With the compound injected to them by their parents as infants, the students. “put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

Also starring in Gen V are Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. Occasional guest stars will appear from The Boys, like Jessie T. Usher, Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne.