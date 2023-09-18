Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation With Iman Shumpert After 7 Years of Marriage
On Sunday, Teyana Taylor confirmed in an Instagram post that her and former NBA player Iman Shumpert have separated after 7 years of marriage.
After seven years of marriage, Teyana Taylor has announced her separation from husband Iman Shumpert. The Harlem native issued a statement on Sunday (September 17) on Instagram, clapping back against rumors about infidelity in the couple’s marriage. The news was revealed after speculation of Shumpert cheating on the “How You Want It?” singer.
Taylor, 32, gave a lengthy message about the separation beneath an image of the two in Wayne’s World Halloween costumes, taken in 2021.
“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she began. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”
The two share daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Taylor began dating Shumpert shortly after her breakup from former NBA point guard Brandon Jennings. The two married in 2016, later starring in E! reality television show We Got Love Teyana & Iman for one season in 2021.
The former couple’s relationship was heavily publicized throughout the duration of their marriage, and Taylor and Shumpert starred in the 2016 music video for Kanye West’s “Fade.” In a 2018 episode of The Breakfast Club, the two spoke about bringing other partners into their sex life, albeit criticized by their fans.
Kanye West - Fade (Explicit)www.youtube.com
Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Why She Was Disappointed With Her Album Releasewww.youtube.com
Their marriage was the subject of controversy last year, when a TikTok made by user @klatschhh alluded to Shumpert cheating on Taylor during his time on Dancing With the Stars and went viral. The clip also suggested that Taylor abused drugs, leading to her hospitalization and cancellation of a date on The Last Rose Petal...Farewell Tour in 2021.
This Tiktok video of the life of a celebrity assistant goes viral (TikTok: klatschhh)— BACKUP ACCOUNT (@BACKUP ACCOUNT) 1645727085
In an Instagram post, Taylor threatened a lawsuit against @klatschhh, and months later appeared on the cover of Ebony Magazine with Shumpert and their daughters.
Meet the family of @TEYANATAYLOR & @imanshumpert: A notable rose \ud83c\udf39 from Harlem, an Illinois native\u2013 & their two vibrant children show us how unwavering love blossoms over time. Click to view their exclusive April cover story. https://t.co/jrkiKJrXfw— EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY MAGAZINE) 1649705828
Watch a behind the scenes look at our April cover stars @TeyanaTaylor and @ImanShumpert as they casually discuss what it\u2019s like to raise two brilliant Black daughters all while balancing multiple business ventures. Access the full cover story. \ud83d\udda4 https://t.co/jrkiKJrXfw— EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY MAGAZINE) 1649975617
“I absolutely intend to pursue legal action — not because I’m looking to win a ton of money — but, merely because people have to start understanding that this is not ok,” Taylor directed towards @klatschhh in the article. “Their malicious actions and recklessness need to heed some sort of repercussions. Intending to attempt to ruin someone’s life for a story is just simply not ok. I’m not your clickbait. PERIOD!”
From Your Site Articles
- Teyana Taylor Says Pharrell Williams “Didn’t Protect” Her While At Star Trak ›
- Erykah Badu Helped Deliver Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Newborn Daughter ›
- All Of The Elites Flew In For Teyana Taylor’s ‘Keep That Same Energy’ Listening Session [Recap] ›
Related Articles Around the Web