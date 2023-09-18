Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation With Iman Shumpert After 7 Years of Marriage

After seven years of marriage, Teyana Taylor has announced her separation from husband Iman Shumpert. The Harlem native issued a statement on Sunday (September 17) on Instagram, clapping back against rumors about infidelity in the couple’s marriage. The news was revealed after speculation of Shumpert cheating on the “How You Want It?” singer.

Taylor, 32, gave a lengthy message about the separation beneath an image of the two in Wayne’s World Halloween costumes, taken in 2021.



“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she began. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

The two share daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Taylor began dating Shumpert shortly after her breakup from former NBA point guard Brandon Jennings. The two married in 2016, later starring in E! reality television show We Got Love Teyana & Iman for one season in 2021.

The former couple’s relationship was heavily publicized throughout the duration of their marriage, and Taylor and Shumpert starred in the 2016 music video for Kanye West’s “Fade.” In a 2018 episode of The Breakfast Club, the two spoke about bringing other partners into their sex life, albeit criticized by their fans.

Their marriage was the subject of controversy last year, when a TikTok made by user @klatschhh alluded to Shumpert cheating on Taylor during his time on Dancing With the Stars and went viral. The clip also suggested that Taylor abused drugs, leading to her hospitalization and cancellation of a date on The Last Rose Petal...Farewell Tour in 2021.

In an Instagram post, Taylor threatened a lawsuit against @klatschhh, and months later appeared on the cover of Ebony Magazine with Shumpert and their daughters.

“I absolutely intend to pursue legal action — not because I’m looking to win a ton of money — but, merely because people have to start understanding that this is not ok,” Taylor directed towards @klatschhh in the article. “Their malicious actions and recklessness need to heed some sort of repercussions. Intending to attempt to ruin someone’s life for a story is just simply not ok. I’m not your clickbait. PERIOD!”

