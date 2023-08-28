Steve Harvey Confronts Social Media Employee After ‘Negative’ Post About ‘Unfunny Comedians’

Steve Harvey immediately shot down negativity going on via his Twitter/X account. A post was shared last week asking users to name a comedian that they don’t “find funny at all.” As the post went viral, reportedly attracting 1 million views, it was removed and condemned by the Family Feud host.

“Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?” Harvey asked in a follow-up statement.

“That don’t even make no damn sense," he continued. "My whole brand is to be motivational, and I'mma turn around a say something like that? You don’t know where these young people [are] at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity; I would’ve never done nothing like that.”

Harvey was “so pissed off” that he confronted the employee who made the post, although the person said he was just trying to increase engagement on Harvey’s page.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the 66-year-old had to shoot down the rumor mill. Over the weekend, allegations surfaced that Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, was speculated to have cheated on the actor and comedian. At the Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta, Harvey went on record to say that his “marriage is fine.”