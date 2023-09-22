Watch the Trailer for New Netflix Competition Series ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

The long-awaited Netflix competition series Squid Game: The Challenge is almost here and the stakes are high. On Friday (September 22), the streamer teased the upcoming series, which has 456 contestants (safely) battling it out for $4.56 million. However, instead of competing to the death, players will instead signal their losses when a bloody-styled goo explodes beneath their tracksuits.

The show largely takes its premise from the Hwang Dong-hyuk-created Squid Game, which debuted in 2021 to instant fandom, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

“Though the reality version of ‘Squid Game‘ isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line,” reads the show’s logline. “456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.”





Squid Game: The Challenge | Official Teaser | Netflix youtu.be

Despite its playfulness, the reality of the game show was reportedly grim, as contestants needed medical assistance while filming in the U.K. last year. During ‘Red Light, Green Light’ – the first game played on the original Squid Game – some even collapsed on set from cold and fatigue.



Netflix later denied “serious injury” and stated that they “care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew."

Consisting of 10 episodes, Squid Game: The Challenge makes its global Netflix premiere on November 22.