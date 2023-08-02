Watch Souls of Mischief Deliver New Bars Over Classic “‘93 ‘til Infinity” On Red Bull Spiral

Souls of Mischief brings “‘93 ‘til Infinity” to 2023 in a new episode of Red Bull spiral. The four-piece East Oakland group, composed of members A-Plus, Phesto, Opio, Tajai freestyle new lines over the 1993 classic in a 6-minute clip, also celebrating the anniversary of their seminal debut.

Souls of Mischief | Red Bull Spiral Freestyle Over "93 'Til Infinity" www.youtube.com

Throughout the summer, Souls of Mischief have been on their 93-date ‘93 ‘til Infinity Tour, hitting cities in the U.K. and across North America. Released on September 28, 1993, 93 'til Infinity gave Souls of Mischief their breakout with singles "93 'til Infinity," "That's When Ya Lost" and "Never No More."

Souls Of Mischief - 93 'Til Infinity youtu.be

The group spoke to Okayplayer about creating “‘93 ‘til Infinity,” with A-Plus detailing his production on the track. “I’ve always pushed my involvement to the back,” A-Plus said. “I didn’t want to get extra attention from anyone else just because I made some of the beats. I’m not a sneaky motherfucker: I always air on the side of positivity and try to help others. As a beatmaker, all I wanted were the people I was a big fan of – like DJ Premier and Lord Finesse – to know that I was dope. That’s all that mattered, and it’s a crazy dream I achieved.”



A-Plus also discussed the song being a reinterpretation of the group’s previously unrecorded “‘91 ‘til Infinity.”

“Actually, I remember I shed a tear when I did my raps to the fellas,” he said “Anyway, the decision was made to take ''91 'til Infinity' and give it more party vibes by putting it with this new beat. Remember, we were recording our first fucking album, dude. We were in a happy place, chilling. We totally revamped the concept. '91 'til Infinity’ became '93 and everything became more celebratory.”

