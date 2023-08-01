Slum Village & Distinct Life Join Puma for 'Detroit Inspires The World' Collection

In time for Hip-Hop 50, Slum Village has dropped a new shoe and apparel collection. On Tuesday (August 1), the Detroit rhymesayers launched 'Fabric of Hip-Hop: Slum Village Fantastic Vol. 2' with Puma and Distinct Life, as part of the latter’s 'Detroit Inspires The World' series. The collection also celebrates the group’s sophomore album Fantastic Vol. 2., which was released in 2000.

Consisting of two t-shirts and a custom pair of Puma suedes that read the group’s name and Vol. 2. album title, Distinct Life’s signature Horizon camo is also on the shoe's insole, back and lace tips.

“Not only is the special collection a celebration of Detroit's cultural legacy, but it is a testament to the enduring influence of hip-hop music and its ability to transcend boundaries between music, fashion, and art worldwide,” reads a press release.

Slum Village last released the single "Just Like You" featuring Larry June and The Dramatics. The song is also expected to be featured on Slum Village’s forthcoming album, which will be their first project in eight years.

Slum Village, Larry June & The Dramatics - Just Like You www.youtube.com

Originally composed of three members, including late producer-rapper J Dilla and Baatin, T3 remains the only original Slum Village member. The group has also seen a rotation of members over the years, like Dilla’s younger brother, Illa J and Elzhi. Today, T3 is joined by producer Young RJ, who joined the lineup in 2012. The duo last released Vol. 0 in 2016.



Earlier this year, FX debuted a documentary based on Dilla’s life, titled The Legacy of J Dilla, partially based on Dan Charnas-written biography Dilla Time.