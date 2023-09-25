Attend a Free Screenings of Raoul Peck's New Documentary 'Silver Dollar Road'

Raoul Peck, one of the great documentarians of our time, will release his new movie Silver Dollar Road next month on Amazon Prime.

The documentary, which is based on a ProPublica article, tells the story of the Reels Family and the fight to hold on a waterfront property they had been holding on for generations. The movie, which made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, has already gotten rave reviews.

The movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 20th. But those who live in select cities will be able to see the movie early. A number of screenings are being held around the country. The screenings include the following cities:

Dallas, TX - September 27 - 6:00PM

Chicago, IL - September 28 - 600PM

New York, NY - October 1 - 1:30PM

Durham, NC - October 3 - 6:00PM

Charlotte, NC - October 4 - 6:00PM

Elizabeth City, NC - October 5 - 6:00PM

Baton Rouge, LA - October 17 - 6:00PM

This is Peck's first documentary since I Am Not Your Negro. (Peck released a feature in 2017.) Peck recently talked with Propublica and the journalist who wrote the story about why he decided to take on the Silver Dollar Road project. He said:

"I wanted to make a film where you first establish real people, people you want to watch and listen to, people you will remember. So it’s a different type of construction, and I knew that it was the only way to tell the story instead of saying up front that two brothers were in jail for eight years for nothing. If you don’t understand the price, the real toll on the whole family — if you can’t identify with the people — you will just have pity. But I want you to have a connection, and I want the anger to be your anger about the injustice, so it’s felt as an injustice to you too."

Watch the trailer below.

And sign up for one of the screenings here.

Silver Dollar Road - Official Trailer | Prime Video www.youtube.com



